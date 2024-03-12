5 Flaws that could crush Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff hopes
The Cavaliers could make a second straight early playoff exit if they cannot find ways to address these shortcomings.
By Tyler Watts
2. Health
It has been a rough go for the Cavaliers this season. With 64 games in the books, only one of their four best players has appeared in more than 47 contests. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have played in 40 or fewer. It has been a struggle keeping their Big 4 on the floor and has forced head coach J.B. Bickerstaff to constantly change things up.
Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Garland, and Mobley have played just 22 games together so far this season. Mitchell and Mobley are currently sidelined with injuries and the quartet may play fewer than 30 together before the postseason.
The Cavs have relied on their depth to be near the top of the Eastern Conference, but how many players do they trust in the playoffs? Playing Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, or Craig Porter Jr. for extended minutes in the postseason could be a recipe for disaster.
Mitchell and Mobley have just over one month to get healthy. Both should be back and fully ramped up, but the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid the injury bug. Their starting five has already missed 76 games and counting. Without any member of that group, it will likely be a quick exit for the second consecutive year.