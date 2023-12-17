Cleveland Cavaliers' fast start leads to a much-needed win over Hawks
By John Suchan
There were several issues that the Cleveland Cavaliers faced coming into their game against the Atlanta Hawks down at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Saturday night, no more pressing than their three-game losing streak.
They also found out earlier in the week that both starting point guard Darius Garland and big man Evan Mobley would be sidelined with major injuries for up to the next two months. Already sitting on the fringes of the postseason race after a shaky start, the potential for disaster without their two stars was looming. Their 127-119 win was therefore welcome news to fans and the team.
The Cavaliers got the much-needed win
It was a great start for the Cavs as they raced to a 41-28 first-quarter lead led by their other big man Jarrett Allen who had a season-high 17 points in that quarter. The team continued their monstrous half and led 70-52 by halftime.
Cleveland inserted Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade back into the starting lineup with both Garland and Mobley down and out for the foreseeable future. Both Okoro and Wade produced in big ways as both had season highs in points. Okoro finished with 18 points to go with three assists and three boards. Wade tallied 16 points and pulled down five rebounds.
For the game, Allen finished with 25 points and 14 boards. That first quarter was the best of his career and really got the Cavs going.
Let's not leave out the leader of Wine and Gold squad Donovan Mitchell who had another outstanding game. He finished with his standard 22 points but was dishing the ball out in record ways as well. He handed out 13 assists on the night, a career-best. He had nine of those in the first half which was the most he's ever had in his All-Star NBA career.
The Cavs, now with a 14-12 record, are sitting as the No. 9 seed and will have to continue to find ways to play well as a unit to keep in the mix for a top-eight seed in the East. The team has a busy schedule ahead but all three of their games are at home this week.
First up will be the Houston Rockets on Monday followed by games against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.