Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Schedule: When to watch Donovan Mitchell in Indianapolis
After fighting to the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers can finally take a breath and prepare for the final stretch of the regular season during the All-Star break.
One Cavalier, though, will have his schedule full over the weekend. In both of his first two seasons with Cleveland, superstar guard Donovan Mitchell will represent the wine and gold during the All-Star festivities. Last year, Mitchell was named Cleveland's first All-Star starter since LeBron James in 2018. This season, Mitchell was included as an All-Star reserve despite having an even better season than his last.
Donovan Mitchell will be the sole representative for the Cavaliers, but two-way rookie Emoni Bates of the Cleveland Charge was selected for the G-League Up Next Game and the Rising Stars Game as an injury reserve. With immense star power in the Eastern Conference, Darius Garland's and Evan Mobley's respective injuries kept them out of All-Star considerations, and Jarrett Allen could not rally enough votes from coaches to be named a reserve.
While too many Cleveland Cavaliers greats never graced the All-Star game, Mitchell has already marked his name in Ohio basketball history as one of the few players in franchise history to be an All-Star in consecutive seasons. This accomplishment places him in the same level of success as Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and more. Mitchell and the Cavs still have plenty to prove this season, but Mitchell's recognition as an All-Star serves to show the competitive nature and bright future of Cleveland basketball.
On the path to All-Stardom this year, Mitchell has averaged the fourth-most points per game at 28.4 alongside career highs in assists (6.3), steals (1.9) and rebounds (5.4). Every All-Star festivity will be available nationwide, but with so endless events each day, it can be difficult to know exactly when to catch Mitchell taking centerstage.
When to watch Donovan Mitchell during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend
Donovan Mitchell will compete in two events in Indianapolis. Outside of his fifth-career All-Star appearance, Mitchell entered the three-point contest after Cleveland's walking flamethrower Sam Merrill reportedly denied the opportunity, allowing Mitchell to take his place. The additional contest means Mitchell will be participating two days of the weekend.
The Starry 3-Point Contest will begin directly following the 8 pm Eastern Time Kia Skills Challenge on TNT. Donovan Mitchell will compete against the defending champion and newest Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard. Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Lauri Markkanen, Karl-Anthony Towns and Trae Young will also take the stage.
Following the Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will compete in the first-ever NBA versus WNBA 3-Point Challenge. The night will end with the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.
The All-Star Game will take place on the final day of All-Star Weekend, Sunday, Feb. 18. All events will be broadcast on TNT. Before the All-Star Game, Bates will debut on Team BallIsLife for the G-League Up Next Game at 1:30 pm Eastern Time.
At 8 pm Eastern Time, Donovan Mitchell will showcase to the world how he has helped to make this Cavaliers season so special as an East All-Star.
In the 2023 All-Star Game, Mitchell scored 40 points and recorded 10 assists in 30 minutes, knocking down eight three-pointers on the night. If there is anything Cavaliers fans can count on Donovan Mitchell to provide, it is world-class basketball brilliance.
Following All-Star Weekend, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers will resume their regular season campaign on Thursday, February 22 as they host the Orlando Magic in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 pm Eastern Time. With the conference's second-best record, the Cavs will have a chance to build upon their current 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks against a faltering Orlando squad.