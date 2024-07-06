Cavaliers: 3 realistic backup point guards remaining in 2024 free agency
2. Spencer Dinwiddie
Spencer Dinwiddie is thought of as more of a scoring guard, but he is quite good at running an offense and has had some high assist numbers in past seasons. Last season in the 48 games with the Brooklyn Nets, he averaged 12.6 points and 6 assists per game on 34 percent three-point shooting. Dinwiddie joined the Los Angeles Lakers midseason as a buyout free agent where his minutes dropped from 30 a game to 24, but he still managed 6.8 points and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from deep.
Dinwiddie is 31 years old and should still have some good seasons left in him. His competitive mindset and ball skills would make him a terrific point guard for the Cavaliers to bring off of the bench. The Lakers and Mavericks are reported to be pursuing a reunion with Dinwiddie, but his free agency still seems to be wide open.
Dinwiddie is a younger but less proven candidate. Should he entertain a contract with Cleveland, he could mentor Porter while coordinating the bench unit's offensive schemes. Dinwiddie would be a low-risk option, as his streaky performances could be negated by Porter's ready-to-go mentality.