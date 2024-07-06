Cavaliers: 3 realistic backup point guards remaining in 2024 free agency
With Ricky Rubio's sudden retirement last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost their backup point guard. Undrafted rookie Craig Porter, Jr. surprised everyone with his impressive rookie season stepping up in Rubio's absence. However, the Cavaliers may want to explore adding a veteran in free agency to run the second unit.
The Cavaliers currently can only offer a small portion of the non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, so they will have to look at players who would realistically take a lower-priced deal. With the Cavs re-signing Donovan Mitchell and aiming to be a real contender, Cleveland could lure a veteran in looking to win a championship.
Tyus Jones and Markelle Fultz are arguably the best point guards available. But, considering their productivity and age, they will likely receive a higher contract offer from another franchise that the Cavaliers could not match. Let's look at three realistic targets Cleveland could go after.
1. Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry will be 38 years old next season, but he was still productive last year in his 18th season. Lowry has had a very successful career, winning an NBA Championship in 2019 and earning six All-Star appearances. Lowry's minutes dropped down to 28 per game last season, but he accepted his smaller role. Lowry's veteran leadership, playoff success and willing attitude could be an ideal fit behind Darius Garland.
Last season, Lowry averaged 8.1 points and 4.2 assists per game on 39 percent three-point shooting. Lowry was traded mid-season from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets but was immediately waived by Charlotte and picked up by his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.
Marc Stein has reported that Lowry is expected to re-sign with Philadelphia. Until a deal sign signed, though, other teams have ample opportunity to lure Lowry away. With Lowry's age, it would be realistic to think he would sign a contract that the Cavs could afford rather than wait for a large long-term contract. His playmaking, three-point shooting and veteran experience would be a great addition for Cleveland.