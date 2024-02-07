Cavaliers vs. Wizards NBA expert prediction and odds for Wednesday, Feb. 7 (Trend says bet Cavs)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Washington Wizards.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Cavaliers put their six-game winning streak to the test on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, who have just nine wins on the season and have dropped three straight games.
Washington is a massive underdog at home – and rightfully so – as the team has won just three of its 24 games at Capital One Arena this season.
Meanwhile, Cleveland has been on fire since Evan Mobley and Darius Garland returned to the lineup last week, even though the two stars have been on minute limits.
Can the Cavs – who shot the ball at a high rate in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday – stay hot and cover against Washington?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s examine the latest odds and my best bet for this matchup:
Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds, spread and total
Cavaliers vs. Wizards how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to watch (TV): Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio
- Cavs record: 32-16
- Wizards record: 9-40
Cavaliers vs. Wizards injury reports
Cavs injury report
- Emoni Bates – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Isaiah Mobley – out
- Tristan Thompson – out
Wizards injury report
- Marvin Bagley – out
- Isaiah Livers – out
Cavaliers vs. Wizards key players to watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley: Is Mobley going to start seeing more regular minutes again? In Cleveland’s blowout win over the Kings, Mobley played nearly 28 minutes and put up 11 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists for the Cavs. It’s the most minutes he’s played since returning from knee surgery. Mobley is averaging 14.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game since returning.
Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma: After missing Washington’s last game, Kuzma is expected to be back in the lineup tonight. The former NBA champion is averaging 21.8 points per game, but he’s been up and down over the last month or so, posting 17 or fewer points in eight of his last 16 games (since the start of 2024). He’ll need to have a big game if Washington wants any chance at pulling off the upset.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards prediction and pick
Cleveland has been arguably the best team in the NBA since the start of 2024, posting the No. 1 net rating in the NBA over its last 15 games.
The Cavs are heavily favored in this game, but they have been able to cover at a decent rate as road favorites (5-4-1 ATS) in the 2023-24 campaign.
Meanwhile, Washington is downright awful at home.
Not only do the Wizards have just three wins at Capital One Arena, but the team is 6-14 against the spread as a home underdog – one of the worst marks in the NBA.
These teams have played twice in Cleveland this season with the Cavs dominating both games, winning by 39 on Jan. 3 and 24 on Jan. 5.
This is the third time they’ll play in a little over a month, and the Wizards have looked no better than they did in early January. Washington ranks 28th in both defensive and net rating this season.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Cavs now that they have Garland and Mobley back in this matchup.
Pick: Cavs -11.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER