Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies NBA expert prediction and odds for Thursday, Feb. 1 (Bet on Cleveland)
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Cleveland Cavaliers-Memphis Grizzlies matchup in the NBA on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Cavaliers are back at full strength with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley both returning to action this week.
It’s unclear if the two rising stars will play on the second night of a back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, but that could sway this game in the Cavs’ favor.
Memphis is down several players, posting a lengthy injury report with Desmond Bane, Marcus smart, Ja Morant, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia and Ziaire Williams out.
Can Jaren Jackson Jr. carry the Grizzlies to a win at home?
Oddsmakers have the Grizz set as underdogs, but that line could be on the move depending upon who is in action for Cleveland.
Still, let’s break down the odds and make a best bet for this Thursday inter-conference meeting:
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies odds, spread and total
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 1
- Time: 8:00 pm. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio
- Cavs record: 29-16
- Grizzlies record: 18-29
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies injury reports
Cavaliers injury report
- Not submitted yet
Grizzlies injury report
- Steven Adams – out
- Desmond Bane – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- John Konchar – questionable
- Luke Kennard – doubtful
- Ja Morant – out
- Derrick Rose – doubtful
- Marcus Smart – out
- Jake LaRavia – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies key players to watch
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell: If Garland or Mobley are held out on the second night of a back-to-back, Mitchell could be in for a massive game on Thursday. Last night, Mitchell went off, scoring 45 points and hitting six 3-pointers in the team’s win over Detroit. Mitchell is averaging 28.2 points per game this season.
Memphis Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr.: This is Jaren Jackson Jr.’s team until further notice. JJJ has scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games, and he’s averaging 24.1 points per game across 13 matchups since the start of 2024. This is a tough matchup against the Cavs’ shot-blocking duo of Jarrett Allen and Mobley.
Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies prediction and pick
Memphis’ injury report seems to be growing larger every day, and I have a hard time trusting the team – even at home – against this Cavs team.
Cleveland is 4-3-1 ATS as a road favorite this season, and the Grizzlies have actually struggled as home dog, covering in just five of 13 games in that spot.
Mobley and Garland’s status will be key in this game, but the Cavs played well without them in January, going 9-2 before Mobley returned on Monday night.
This is far from a tough back-to-back, as the team played Detroit last night, and the Cavs are 19-3 straight up against teams below .500 on the season.
I’m all over Cleveland to win this game against a shorthanded Grizzlies squad.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
