Cavaliers Trade Deadline Wishlist: 4 dynamic forwards for Cleveland to target
Moses Moody fits the Cavaliers like a glove
The Golden State Warriors are in flux after both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody publicly expressed dissatisfaction regarding their role on the team amid a disappointing season in San Francisco. Kuminga rose to the top of the rumor mill as a potential trade candidate, but Moody would likely be a better instantaneous fit for the Cavs.
In just under 18 minutes per game, Moody has averaged 8.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 33 games played. He has shot 34.7 percent from deep, a slight dip from his 36.3 percent from a year ago. At 6-foot 6-inches tall, Moody slots into the three spot better than the four, but his developed offensive game and solid defense is a perfect match for the Cavaliers' wing spot.
Similar to Avdija, Moody has proven that he deserves an opportunity to contribute to a winning situation. In Golden State, Moody played a pivotal role in their run to the 2022 Finals in his rookie season, but his role has gradually diminished since then, even though he has continued to put up efficient numbers.
Moody is also on a cheaper contract than Kuminga, making only $3.9 million this season with a $5.8 million team option this summer. Moody's low cost makes matching his salary simple, and his youth at age 21 puts Moody in prime position for the Cavs' championship timeline.
Over time, Moody could easily become a core starter for the Cavaliers, especially if any major roster changes are made in the coming seasons. There is little risk in trading for the Warriors wing, and Golden State may be in a position to value the size and talents of Dean Wade or other Cavs in a deal. As much as the rivalry between both squads will always linger after four consecutive Finals matchups, both teams are at a crossroads and could benefit one another in a trade.
Rather than calling an old enemy, the Cavaliers could keep building a relationship with another Western team who they have done business with in the recent past.