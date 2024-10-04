Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell wants Cleveland to bring retired franchise back
Donovan Mitchell thinks it's time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to share the Land with another professional basketball squad.
While at the IMG Academy in Florida for the Cavs' training camp, Mitchell has spoken openly about his love for the city of Cleveland, saying it's great finally to feel at home after signing his maximum extension this summer. Since joining the Cavaliers in 2022, Mitchell has embraced the city and its sports culture, appearing at Cleveland Browns games both on the field pregame and in the Muni Lot with a crowd of fans.
Mitchell wants to be in Cleveland, it is not just a performance. On the court, he has given all he can to the franchise since day one and has grown into a perfect leader for this generation of Cavaliers basketball. At media day, Mitchell recalled a conversation with his mom in which he expressed a love for the city shortly after the blockbuster trade from the Utah Jazz.
Most recently, Mitchell gave the public another reason to appreciate his presence in town. After practice at training camp, Mitchell told the media he believes that Cleveland should welcome a return for the Cleveland Rockers, one of the original eight teams of the WNBA which went defunct in 2003. Mitchell said "Cleveland definitely deserves a WNBA team... Cleveland is a perfect sports city for it."
Further, Donovan said he would happily be a part of the franchise.
"I would love to be part of that [franchise in Cleveland] for sure if that ever happens. It's been great basketball. It's become more national. I feel like us as players, we've been there from the jump. I think it's great that the world is finally starting to see what we all see."- Donovan Mitchell, per Cleveland.com
Cleveland currently houses three major league sports teams with the Browns, Cleveland Guardians and Cavs. The Cleveland Mosters (formerly Lake Erie Monsters) also play in the AHL at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a handful of other minor league teams spread across the greater Cleveland area.
Why Cleveland is the perfect city for the next WNBA franchise
The WNBA expanded to 15 teams after expanding to Portland, San Francisco and Toronto. Mitchell said that he loves the competition in the WNBA and is happy that people are finally starting to pay attention. The WNBA experienced record numbers this season with a star-studded rookie class and numerous veteran stars continuing their great careers.
Returning to Cleveland would not be a unprecedented move for the WNBA. Portland originally housed the Fire from 2000-02, making former cities a realistic destination for the next expansion. The WNBA hopes to bring the 16th franchise by 2028, and Cleveland is in a perfect position to prove it's the right place for the franchise.
Not only has Cleveland proven to love basketball with the Cavaliers and the endless support the organization receives, but the city will potentially welcome a professional women's soccer team soon, as well. Per reports, a massive stadium will be built in downtown Cleveland with the express purpose of bringing an NWSL franchise to the city in a historic move by local business owners.
There may be no city more willing to embrace any sort of great athletic talent than Cleveland. All across the state, fan bases love their professional teams, but Cleveland's identity has always been built through athletics. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, numerous athletics and medalists call northeast Ohio and Cleveland home, including two-time women's pole vault medalist Katie Moon.
While there have been no official discussions around a return for the Cleveland Rockers, Mitchell's comments could spark the conversation and give the Land a chance to bring another franchise home.