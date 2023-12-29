Cavaliers Rumors: 3 trades to send Cavs' star to the Southwest
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been fighting to stay alive as their rotation is ravaged by injuries and illnesses. They have played three-straight games without Darius Garland, Evan Mobley or Donovan Mitchell. Instead of folding without their three-best players, they have gone 2-1, including a 20-point comeback victory in Dallas over the Mavericks.
No one player deserves all of the credit, but the centerpiece of the Cavaliers' efforts has been Jarrett Allen, the lone member of Cleveland's "Core 4" left standing. He put up 19 points and 17 rebounds in the win in Chicago, then a whopping 24 points and 23 rebounds against the Mavericks.
No player in Cavaliers history has ever dropped a 40-40 in a two-game span; Allen himself came closest with 44 points and 39 rebounds over two games in Febnruary of 2022. Allen is proving his value to the Cavaliers...but unfortunately his heroic exploits are having little effect on whether or not the team trades him, be that this season or in the near future.
The Cavaliers could still trade Jarrett Allen
Allen has thrived with shooters at power forward, playing alongside Dean Wade and Georges Niang. The Cavs' defense has suffered without an All-Defense player like Mobley at the 4, but the offense is unquestionably better and Allen himself is thriving with the increased spacing. When Mobley returns, however, the Cavs will still be trying to win in the playoffs with two non-shooters on the court.
This run of dominance could be increasing Allen's trade value, however, including to some of the teams that Allen is clobbering. Could the Cavs get out in front of the fit issues and trade Allen when his value is at its peak?
If so, the Southwest Division is likely to come calling. Here are three Southwest teams that could make an offer for Allen, and an example trade to consider for each.