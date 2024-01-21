Cavaliers rumors: 3 trade targets they can land, and 3 that are purely pipe dreams
Cavaliers are dreaming of Trey Murphy III
Trey Murphy III is something of an ideal player in the modern NBA. He is a 6'8" forward with a buttery-smooth shooting stroke. He is a career 39.2 percent shooter from 3-point range and hits 88.5 percent of his shots from the free-throw line. He's also a versatile defender, capable of defending multiple positions with the length to bother shots and the agility to stay in front.
At the same time, he continues to develop as a player and is now capable of attacking from the perimeter and either scoring inside or setting up teammates with a pass. Similar to the next player on this list, he is a 3-and-D forward who is exceptionally good at both sides of the equation, and at the same time is on a trajectory to turn into something even better.
It's no wonder the Cavaliers and their fans are interested; you couldn't build a better fit for the Cavs if you went to the lab and designed him yourself. He obviously can't be had for Ty Jerome and some seconds, but he has frequently been included in some mock trades where the New Orleans Pelicans land Jarrett Allen, a player they are reportedly interested in, and in return send back a package including Trey Murphy III.
That's not happening. For as good as Allen has been playing this season, he is older than Murphy, more expensive, and plays a less premium position. Murphy has more value than Allen, and the Pelicans have absolutely no incentive to move a player who also happens to be the perfect fit with Zion Williamson. This one isn't happening.