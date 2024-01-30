Cavaliers News: Mobley return, massive wins, Okoro's future, perfect trade deadline
Clippers win
The LA Clippers came into Cleveland the hottest team in the league, the only team with a better record in January than the Cavaliers and coming off of an absolute beatdown of the Celtics in Boston. The Cavs were unfazed, winning all four quarters en route to a 10-point victory.
It wasn't a runaway win, as the Clippers closed to within four points with just over a minute to go. Then the defense clamped down, and the Clippers wouldn't score again as the Cavaliers went on a 6-0 run to close it out.
Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers with 28 points and 12 assists, while Jarrett Allen continued his dominant stretch with 20 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. Dean Wade came off the bench but was a team-best +20 on the night, while Isaac Okoro was the player of the night with 17 points (including three triples) and playing lockdown defense on James Harden and Paul George, who combined to shoot just 6-of-19 from the field and 2-of-10 from deep. Kawhi Leonard led the way for the Clippers with 30 points.
Cavaliers on fire
The win over the Clippers elevates the Cavaliers to 28-16 on the season, a half-game back of Philadelphia for the No. 3 seed. ESPN's Basketball Projection Index (BPI) has them finishing with 55 wins, three wins clear of Milwaukee and Philly for the No. 2 seed. They are 15-4 in the last six weeks and have won 10 of 11.
What's more, they aren't merely racking up wins against cupcakes. In that span they have notched wins on the road against the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, and home wins against the Bucks and Clippers.