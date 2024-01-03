Cavaliers News: Mitchell to Knicks, Merrill experience, PG trades
The Sam Merrill Experience
Sam Merrill was signed as a flier to end last season, a hail mary attempt to find the shooting this team so desperately needed. When the Cavaliers signed Max Strus and drafted Emoni Bates this summer, it appeared that Merrill's non-guaranteed contract was going to be waived.
Then a lack of other options and the Cavs' own proximity to the luxury tax line kept him around for a few weeks, and he proceeded to absolutely destroy world at Las Vegas Summer League. He kept hanging around, making it to Training Camp and continuing to make every shot he took.
Fast forward to December, and Merrill is now a rotation player and among the very best shooters in the NBA. Dan Gilinsky looks at one specific stat that highlights the life Sam Merrill is living now, and how the Cavaliers are benefiting from his play.
Point Guard trade targets
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one point guard in their rotation right now, an undrafted rookie passed on by all 30 teams just six months ago. If Craig Porter Jr. were to miss time, or come back to earth, the Cavs would be in an even tougher spot. As good as Porter has been, it makes sense that the Cavs might target point guard help on the trade market.
Swinging bigger could mean looking at someone like Delon Wright or Monte Morris, proven backups with starting experience. They could aim smaller, going for someone like Davion Mitchell or Cory Joseph. Bleacher Report digs into some options, while we wrote on the Davion Mitchell possibility recently.
What's Next
The Cleveland Cavaliers are allowed to take a breath before flying to Paris, France for next week's matchup with the reeling Brooklyn Nets. They play three-straight home games against the Washington Wizards (twice) and San Antonio Spurs before heading across the Atlanta Ocean. They play at 2:00 PM ET in Paris next Thursday, January 11st