Cavaliers News: Mitchell to Knicks, Merrill experience, PG trades
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a light schedule over the past couple of weeks, playing only three games in 10 nights. After a come-from-behind win over the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday night, the Cavs lost a couple of competitive games to the Milwaukee Bucks and new-look Toronto Raptors.
Darius Garland remains out, as does Evan Mobley. Ricky Rubio is likely not coming back. Role players continue to step up, but the outlook for the Cavaliers is largely unchanged. They remain in the mix in the middle of the Eastern Conference, too good for the bottom to fall out, nowhere near the level required to contend with the Celtics and 76ers of the world.
The Cavaliers have decisions to make
As the calendar flips into the New Year and we have our first Cavs News of 2024, so much of the discourse around this team centers on the trade market. Will Cleveland make a move? Are they pushing their few remaining chips into the middle to upgrade for the stretch run? Or will they look to retool and prepare for a healthy run in 2024-25?
Let's dig into the trade rumors and what else has been going on for the Cavaliers over the past week. Just like your trash pickup, a holiday on Monday has pushed Cavs News to Wednesday; we'll see you back on Tuesday next week!