Cavaliers News: LeBron Trade, Best of France, Rubio retires, Allen dominates
Just what the doctor ordered. After a pair of close losses that threatened to burst the good-times balloon the Cavaliers have been riding, a week of games against the worst teams in the league have righted the ship and the vibes. The Cavs absolutely blasted the Washington Wizards in consecutive games, then held on against a desperate San Antonio Spurs team to go 3-0 this week.
It's Tuesday, which means it's time for another edition of Cavs News - your one-stop shop for all of the news, analysis and rumors on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
French Week
Playing San Antonio on Sunday meant the franchise's first matchup with No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. The rookie center played well, dropping 24 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. His ability to wall off the paint from any driving player is inhuman, and he should be one of the best players in the league in a couple of years. Superstardom is coming.
It was a fitting start to the week, as after the victory the Cavaliers boarded a plane and flew to Wembanyama's home country of France for one of the NBA's international games in Paris. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, 2 PM ET for those back home in Ohio.
The team seems to be enjoying themselves in Paris, which delightfully has a dusting of snow on the ground.
In honor of French Week, we put together a list of the 5 best French players in NBA history. You likely won't be surprised at who is on the top, but Wembanyama as a rookie is already making a compelling case to crack the Top 5. Check it out!