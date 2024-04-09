Breaking down the Cavaliers NBA Playoff tiebreak scenarios
The Cavaliers' tiebreak scenarios are complicated heading into the final week of the regular season.
By Tyler Watts
The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost three straight and are limping toward the finish line. They have just three games left in the regular season and a ton riding on this year. The Cavs must make a deep playoff run, but Donovan Mitchell is banged up. He is struggling in his attempt to play through it. Cleveland needs others to step up if they are going to win when it matters most.
Every game is like a playoff contest in the final week. Cleveland is 1.5 games behind the Bucks for second in the Eastern Conference and just two games ahead of falling to seventh and being in the Play-In Tournament. The Cavaliers could grab homecourt in the first round with a flurry or knock themselves out of a guaranteed playoff spot by faltering.
The standings are jumbled in the East, and there could be several ties at the end of the regular season. Fans are likely curious about how those get broken and where the Cavaliers would sit if they finish with the same record as another franchise, so here is an in-depth look.
How do NBA tiebreakers work?
The standings and playoff seeding are determined by winning percentage. If two teams end up with identical records at the end of the regular season, the league breaks the tie by following these rules.
- Head-to-Head record: Which team won more against the team they tied in the standings
- Division winner gets the higher seed over a non-division winner
- Division winning percentage (only if teams are in the same division)
- Conference winning percentage
- Better winning percentage against playoff teams in their conference
- Better winning percentage against playoff teams in other conference
- Better point differential against all opponents
How does the NBA break a three-way tie?
If three teams end up tied in the standings, the league uses this set of tiebreakers.
- Division winner gets the edge over the team not leading their division, regardless of division
- Better record by win percentage against all tied teams
- Division winning percentage (only if teams are in the same division)
- Better conference winning percentage
- Better winning percentage against playoff teams in their conference
- Better point differential against all opponents
How do the Cavaliers match up against other teams in tiebreakers?
Bucks: Cavaliers have the tiebreaker over the Bucks based on better division winning percentage
Magic: Magic have the tiebreaker over the Cavs based on winning division
Knicks: Knicks have the tiebreaker over the Cavs by winning the season series two games to one.
Pacers: Pacers have the tiebreaker over the Cavs based on winning the season series two games to one.
76ers: Cavaliers have the tiebreaker over the 76ers based on conference record
Heat: Heat have the tiebreaker over the Cavs by winning the season series three games to one.
Three-way ties get complicated with the standings jumbled, but Cleveland could still pass the Bucks to win their division and steal that ever-important first tiebreaker.
Remaining games that will affect tiebreakers
Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 4/12 at 7:30 p.m. ET: If the Cavaliers win this, they will own the tiebreaker over the Pacers by having a better division record.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a ton to play for in the final week of the regular season. They must get back on track heading into the playoffs and will be a must-watch team.