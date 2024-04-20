Special Bet365 Ohio Promo: Get $150 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs
Claim your guaranteed bonus to bet on the NBA Playoffs and anything else at Bet365!
Cleveland is about to open the NBA Playoffs with a series against Orlando and you can bet on every game (and other teams and players) with house money at Bet365!
Bet365 is celebrating the NBA Playoffs with a big bonus for its new users this week: bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose!
Keep reading to learn how you can claim this offer and boost your bankroll today.
Bet365 Ohio Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim Bet365 Bonus in Ohio
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365:
- Click on this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager this week
All you have to do is meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
Once that’s done, you’re guaranteed to get your bonus within 72 hours of that first bet finishing – no matter what happens.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bet365 bonus bets are house credits that you can spend on sports bets instead of risking your own money!
If you win a bet you place with bonus credit, you’ll receive real money that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers.
The only downside to bonus bets is that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering (win or lose) since it’s not real money. You also can't withdraw bonus bets for the same reason.
But that’s a small price to pay for the chance to cash in with no risk!
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
Bet365 will give you the option to apply bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you have bonus bets left to spend.
Find your best bet in any sport and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, look for that bonus option and make sure you click on it and type in how much you want to bet.
Then place the bet and root for your wager to win!
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you claim this offer, so don’t let yours go to waste!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on sports both online and at retail sportsbooks in Ohio.
Is Bet365 Legit in Ohio?
Yes, Bet365 is a legit sportsbook. It’s one of the lesser-known names in sports betting, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a viable option.
Bet365 is quickly growing in popularity and is now available in 10 U.S. states. That means you have an exclusive opportunity here!
Is Bet365 Legal in Ohio?
Yes. Bet365 is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Ohio.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Ohio, including in-state teams. However, you cannot bet on college player props per state gambling laws.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
Ohio sports fans have the privilege of having access to all of the best sportsbooks in the industry and Bet365 is a great choice for your first sportsbook.
Bet365 has an easy-to-use app that allows you to bet on the go, offers fun and exclusive features and promotions and betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But that doesn't mean you should only sign up with Bet365.
If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks, you can let the competition work for you! Sportsbooks often differ on their odds, which means it’s valuable for you to have access to them all so you can always bet with the best odds.
And who doesn’t like claiming more bonus bets?
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has one of the top welcome bonuses in Ohio, but DraftKings has it beat and FanDuel’s is just as good!
Here’s a breakdown of all the other top welcome bonuses available to you today in Ohio:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSNBA1000
