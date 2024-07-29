Best PG option for Cavaliers after Tyus Jones signing with Phoenix Suns
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to pursue internal growth during an active 2024 offseason, but this choice has allowed numerous high-end role players to slip through Cleveland's hands.
While Cleveland's offseason has improved the coaching staff and completed two anticipated extensions, the overall team growth has been stagnant at best. The Cavs have yet to sign a free agent and still do not have a backup center behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Cleveland's overall depth has been an achille's heel in the last two playoff runs, but the Cavs have not prioritized chasing an upgrade yet.
The Cavs are navigating the first offseason under the restrictions of the newest Collective Bargaining Agreement. With three players having signed a maximum contract, the Cavaliers will soon be in thralls of financial agony once all deals are in effect. Every free agency move or trade must be calculated to allow the Cavs to keep the core around as long as wanted. Still, Cleveland's conference rivals have leaped into the offseason with clear intentions to upgrade at any cost.
Should the Cavaliers explore a reliable bench veteran this summer, finding a veteran point guard could help fill Cleveland's stagnant ball movement when one of Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell are resting. As the free agency market shrinks, the Cavs' potential options dwindle. Now, another coveted veteran guard has slipped past the Cavs.
Tyus Jones, one of the NBA's most efficient passing guards this season, has signed an one-year deal with Western Conference contender Phoenix Suns. The Suns struggled mightily to find offensive cohesion last season without a steady facilitator at their disposal. Jones exits the Washington Wizards to be that answer for the Suns, and the Cavaliers are still watching as every rival contender improves.
The best remaining backup point guard for the Cavaliers
Currently, the Cavaliers employ Ty Jerome and Craig Porter, Jr. as backup point guard options. Jerome built a reputation as a unique combo guard with three-point talent, but he is not an elite playmaker or facilitator. Porter, a standout rookie from last season, showed promise as a second unit leader, but his inexperience and underwhelming shooting could be his pitfall often.
If the Cavaliers hope to take a step forward, addressing their depth chart is the first necessity. Cleveland has repeatedly stated a belief in this team's ability to compete in the playoffs, but the quiet offseason hints at a major problem the front office is unwilling to admit. They are not prepared to make a deep postseason run, and it starts with the bench.
Should the Cavs finally aim toward growth this offseason with a veteran guard, San Antonio Spurs point guard Devonte Graham is a worthwhile candidate. Last season, Graham helped orchestrate an offensive to maximize Victor Wembanyama's talent. In 13.6 minutes per game, Graham averaged 5 points, 2.1 assists and 0.7 turnovers. The 29-year-old veteran is unlikely to be a priority for the Spurs now, though, given Chris Paul and DeMar DeRozan coming to town.
At this point in free agency, nearly every signing will be at the veteran minimum, making Graham a viable choice. Graham brings another proven facilitator to the roster who can help alleviate the responsibilities placed on Garland and Mitchell every night. He can also mentor Porter, helping him carve a better spot in the NBA for a long career.
Like Porter, Graham joined the Association as an older rookie, drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round in 2018 before being traded to the Charlotte Hornets. While most second-round rookies rarely last in the NBA, Graham is entering his seventh season and still has plenty of years left to impact winning.
Graham is an imperfect option, certainly, given his 30.1 percent three-point shot last year and his undersized frame at 6-foot-1. Graham is not a defensive stopper by any means, but he nonetheless provides a needed talent to the rotation as another veteran mentor for a young core.
The Cleveland Cavaliers may not approach the rest of the offseason with an interest in point guards, though, with Jerome and Porter already signed. Currently, Cleveland lacks any backup center, making that role a much greater necessity. Should any moves take place, the Cavs should still take interest in a cheap point guard to teach the reserves.