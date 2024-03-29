Best NBA prop bets today for Sixers vs. Cavaliers (Target Jarrett Allen)
Looking at the best prop bets to attack in the Philadelphia 76ers’ road matchup Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland is clinging to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, currently holding a 1.5-game lead over the No. 5 Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers are within striking distance to move up as high as the No. 2 spot in the standings over the final stretch of the regular season. However, Cleveland has dropped four of its last five games and will try to bounce back as sizable favorites against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Philadelphia, still playing without reigning MVP Joel Embiid, is trying to stay afloat but couldn’t contain the momentum built from back-to-back wins in mid-March. The 76ers have also dropped four of its last five heading into Cleveland Friday night.
Here are some prop bets to consider for the matchup.
- Jarrett Allen OVER 28.5 points+rebounds
- Tyrese Maxey UNDER 31.5 points+assists
- Philadelphia 76ers first half team total UNDER 52.5 points
Jarrett Allen OVER 28.5 points+rebounds
Starting with the basics, Allen is one of the most efficient big men shooting the rock, ranking fifth in the NBA in field goal percentage at 63%. Allen, who is coming off a 24-point, 8-rebound performance in Wednesday's loss to Charlotte, has hit this number in five of his last seven outings.
Philadelphia is obviously shorthanded without Embiid but will also miss a frontcourt piece in Robert Covington on Friday night. On the glass, Allen is averaging 10.7 rebounds per game and has grabbed 13 or more boards in three of the last five games. The 76ers are No. 25 in offensive rebounds allowed per game.
In three matchups against Philadelphia this season, Allen has averaged 34.3 points+rebounds. He goes over again Friday night.
Tyrese Maxey UNDER 31.5 points+assists
Any time Maxey's name is attached to an under bet, you have to hold your breath given his ability to breakout on a nightly basis. Maxey is fourth in the NBA in field goal attempts per game (20) and is 12th in the league in scoring (25.8 points per game).
However, Maxey is only shooting 44.7% from the field this month and this bet is mostly about Cleveland's defense returning home and having a nice night after giving up 118 points in a loss to the lowly Charlotte Hornets, who should 57.9% from the field on Wednesday.
Cleveland, No. 4 in the NBA in defensive net rating, is also top-5 in the league in opposing shooting percentage and is 10th at defending shots from inside the arc.
Maxey is averaging 32 points+assists in three matchups against the Cavaliers this season. However, he's shooting just over 40% in those matchups (29-of-71) and went under this total in two meetings with Cleveland without Embiid. With Embiid, Maxey had 36 points+assists in a November matchup, but needed overtime to eclipse this number.
Philadelphia 76ers first half team total UNDER 52.5 points
This is correlated to Cleveland's defensive bounce-back after a poor road showing in Charlotte Wednesday. In desperation mode to get right after four losses in five games, Cleveland's intensity on the defensive side of the ball should show from the start and the Cavaliers are No. 6 in the NBA in first-half scoring defense.
