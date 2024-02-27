Best NBA prop bets today for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers (Evan Mobley undervalued vs. Dallas)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Dallas Mavericks-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup in the NBA on Tuesday.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been red hot since the start of 2024, but they’ll match up with another hot team – the Dallas Mavericks – on Tuesday night. Dallas had a seven-game winning streak snapped on Sunday.
There are plenty of ways to bet on this game, and with the Cavs favored, fans may be rushing to take them to cover the spread. While I don’t mind that bet at all, I am a huge fan of some props in this game as well, including one for big man Evan Mobley.
Cleveland could have a field day on the glass against a Dallas team that is one of the worst rebounding squads in the NBA, even though the team added PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford to fix its frontcourt at the deadline.
Let’s break down three prop plays to place in this matchup on Tuesday night:
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers best NBA prop bets
- Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 rebounds
- PJ Washington OVER 4.5 rebounds
- Darius Garland OVER 6.5 assists
Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 rebounds
This is a dream matchup for Mobley and the Cavs, as the team ranks No. 9 in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Dallas, on the other hand, ranks just 28th in that stat. Even with the likes of Washington, Gafford, and Dereck Lively II down low, I expect Mobley and Jarrett Allen to dominate the glass.
I think there is a little value on Mobley – a chance to buy low – after he had just six rebounds against Washington. On the season, Mobley is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game, and he’s grabbed 9.8 per game over his last 10 despite dealing with a minutes limit.
Over that 10-game stretch, Mobley is averaging 14.7 rebound chances per night, clearing this prop in seven games.
At -105 to grab nine boards, Mobley is a steal on Tuesday night.
PJ Washington OVER 4.5 rebounds
While I don’t love the profile of the Mavericks on the glass, this prop is more about attacking a number that I believe oddsmakers have failed to adjust.
Washington is averaging 5.3 rebounds per game on the season, and with the Mavericks he’s grabbed at least five boards in every game, including six in each of his last three contests.
Since joining Dallas, Washington is averaging 10.2 rebound chances per game, and he’s seen over 30 minutes of action in two straight and three of his last five.
As his role expands, I think Washington can continue hitting the five-rebound threshold. I think this prop should be at 5.5, so I’ll gladly take the OVER.
Darius Garland OVER 6.5 assists
This is another prop line that simply should be higher, as Darius Garland has picked up at least seven assists in seven straight games for the Cavs.
While his season-long assist numbers are down, this is familiar territory for Garland, who has averaged 7.8 and 8.6 assists per game over the last two seasons.
This season, the Mavericks rank 20th in the NBA in opponent assists allowed per game, and Garland’s assist chances have gone up as of late. He’s averaging 12.4 potential assists per game over his last seven contests compared to 11.3 per game for the season.
I’ll take him at this discounted number on Tuesday.
