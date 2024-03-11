Best NBA prop bets today for Suns vs. Cavaliers (Expect big game from Darius Garland)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers face off on Monday night in one of the best matchups of the night, but it’s likely Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are unable to suit up for the Cavs.
That shines the spotlight on Darius Garland, who could be in line for a huge game as the lead option in the team’s offense.
Betting on this game can be tricky due to the injuries for the Cavs, but there is a Garland prop – and a prop for Kevin Durant – that I’m considering in this matchup.
Suns vs. Cavaliers best NBA prop bets
- Darius Garland OVER 29.5 points and assists
- Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 points
Darius Garland OVER 29.5 points and assists
Darius Garland has cleared this prop three times in his last seven games, and he’s been a near lock to go OVER this number when he scored 20-plus points over that stretch.
The Cavs need Garland to lead the way on offense, and he’s responded with 20 shot attempts four times over this seven-game stretch. While Garland took just nine shots in a blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, he could be in line for a bigger role if the Cavs hang around tonight.
Plus, Garland is averaging 7.3 assists per game over his last 15 games, which is a solid floor to help him get to 30 points and assists.
Kevin Durant OVER 25.5 points
Even with Devin Booker (probable) expected to return for the Phoenix Suns, this is a steal for Durant on Monday night.
KD had 45 points in a loss to Boston in his last game, and he’s averaging 28.3 points per game on the season. The Suns forward has cleared this total in four of his last five games, and he could still be the No. 1 option if the team tries to ease Booker back into action tonight.
Durant has seen a ton of volume as of late, taking at least 19 shots in eight of his last nine games. Go OVER for him tonight.
