Best NBA prop bets today for Kings vs. Cavaliers (Evan Mobley undervalued on glass)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Cleveland Cavaliers-Sacramento Kings matchup in the NBA on Monday.
By Peter Dewey
Arguably the best matchup in the NBA on Monday is between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings, as the Cavs put their five-game winning streak to the test against one of the better teams in the West.
Cleveland has been rolling since Evan Mobley and Darius Garland returned to action, and I like both players in the prop market at discounted lines due to their minute restrictions. Plus, there is a Kings guard who could be in a good spot to improve his scoring average against Cleveland.
Let’s break down the picks for Monday’s NBA action:
Kings vs. Cavaliers best NBA prop bets
- Evan Mobley OVER 7.5 rebounds
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 points
- Darius Garland OVER 20.5 points, rebounds and assists
Evan Mobley OVER 7.5 rebounds
Evan Mobley has played three games – all on a minutes limit – since returning from knee surgery.
The Cavs big man has put up nine, three, and 10 rebounds in those games while averaging 10.5 rebound chances per game in that stretch. However, in his last game against San Antonio, Mobley registered 15.0 (!!) rebound chances.
With Jarrett Allen questionable, I think Mobley could have a bigger role on the glass against a Kings team that features one of the NBA’s best rebounders in Domantas Sabonis. This number is too low not to take a shot on the OVER.
De’Aaron Fox OVER 24.5 points
I’m surprised to see De’Aaron Fox’s points prop back at 24.5 after he smashed that line on Saturday night with a 41-point game.
The Kings guard is now averaging 27.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3. Fox also had 28 points in a 12-point win over Cleveland earlier this season.
While Fox’s scoring took a hit towards the end of January, the volume is still there. He’s taken at least 16 shots in nine of his last 10 games. I love him at this number in what should be a close game on Monday.
Darius Garland OVER 20.5 points, rebounds and assists
I’m buying low on Darius Garland, who has been on a minutes limit since returning from a fractured jaw.
In three games, Garland has put up 22, 18, and 11 points, rebounds, and assists, but his 11 PRA game came on Saturday in a matchup where he attempted just three shots. Garland took 12 and 10 shots in his first two games back in action for Cleveland.
We all know Garland can have a big game scoring the ball (he’s averaging 19.4 points per game) it’s just a question of whether or not he gets the chances.
After Mobley and Allen both scored in the mid 20s in their last game, I expect the scoring to shift back towards Garland and Donovan Mitchell in this game.
The point guard spot is averaging over 40 PRA per game against the Kings per game this season, per FantasyPros. This is a bounce-back spot for Garland.
