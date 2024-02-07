Best NBA prop bets today for Cavaliers vs. Wizards (Jarrett Allen should dominate the glass)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Cleveland Cavaliers-Washington Wizards matchup in the NBA on Wednesday.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to keep their win streak going against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, and they’ve heavily favored to do so.
I previewed this game here, but there is more than just a bet on a side to place in the Wizards-Cavs showdown.
If you’re looking to dabble in the player prop market, look no further, as I have three Cavs picks to consider on Wednesday night, including a Jarrett Allen prop that has hit in both games against Washington this season.
Cavaliers vs. Wizards best NBA prop bets
- Max Strus OVER 9.5 points
- Darius Garland UNDER 22.5 points, rebounds and assists
- Jarrett Allen OVER 11.5 rebounds
Max Strus OVER 9.5 points
Max Strus has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine games, and he’s starting to find his 3-point shot, hitting at least two treys in seven of those nine games as well.
On the season, Strus is averaging 12.6 points per game, but it seems like oddsmakers are adjusting his props due to his shot volume likely decreasing with Evan Mobley and Darius Garland now back in the lineup.
While that could happen, Strus also will benefit from seeing less defensive attention with two more of Cleveland’s stars healthy.
This prop line is too low for Strus against the league’s No. 28 defense.
Darius Garland UNDER 22.5 points, rebounds and assists
Garland’s minutes are still being limited, and he’s yet to clear 22.5 points, rebounds and assists in a game since returning from his fractured jaw.
In fact, he’s putting up just 10.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game across 23.8 minutes a night in those games.
I don’t expect Garland to get more playing time on Wednesday, especially in a game that has the potential to be a blowout in Cleveland’s favor.
Until we see DG get his usual minutes, he’s hard to trust in the prop market.
Jarrett Allen OVER 11.5 rebounds
In two games against Washington this season, Allen has picked up 12 and 19 rebounds, clearing this prop on both occasions.
He may have some more competition for rebounds now that Evan Mobley is back (he missed both of the previous meetings), but I still like Allen on the glass in this matchup.
The Wizards are the worst rebounding team in the NBA this season, grabbing just 45.2 percent of available boards.
Allen has still seen his fair share of rebound chances in the five games since Mobley returned, averaging 20.4 chances per night. He should have a field day against this Washington frontcourt.
