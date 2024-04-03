Best NBA prop bets today for Cavaliers vs. Suns (Value on this Evan Mobley prop)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Cleveland Cavaliers-Phoenix Suns matchup in the NBA on Thursday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road against the Phoenix Suns in what is arguably the game of the night in the NBA on Wednesday, and there are plenty of ways to get in on the action.
I’m looking to wager on this game in the prop market, focusing on two of the Cavs’ best players for my top plays. Plus, there is a prop to consider for Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, who has shot the ball well in recent games.
With Cleveland looking to hold on to a top-three seed in the East, here’s how to bet on it against the Suns:
Cavaliers vs. Suns best NBA prop bets
- Evan Mobley OVER 11.5 rebounds and assists
- Bradley Beal OVER 1.5 3-pointers made
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 31.5 points, rebounds and assists
Evan Mobley OVER 11.5 rebounds and assists
Evan Mobley has steadily seen his minutes move to about 30 per night since coming back from an ankle injury, and he’s cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in four of his six games since coming back.
The Cavs big man is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on the season, so we know that he’s capable of clearing this prop if he gets his usual minutes.
Dating back to the start of February, Mobley has cleared this prop 66.7 percent of the time (14 of 21 games), averaging 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. I expect him to have a big game against a Phoenix team that really only plays one big at a time in most of its rotations.
Bradley Beal OVER 1.5 3-pointers made
Suns guard Bradley Beal is averaging 4.5 3-point attempts and 1.9 makes per game in his last 15 games, but can he make multiple shots from deep tonight?
As of late, Beal hasn’t really attempted more shots from 3, taking four, five, seven and four 3s in his last four games, but he’s cleared 1.5 made shots from deep in nine of his last 15 games.
The Suns need Beal to stretch the defense, and Cleveland is an average 3-point defense, ranking 15th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage. At just 1.5, Beal is worth a shot since he’s made three shots from beyond the arc in each of his last three games.
Donovan Mitchell UNDER 31.5 points, rebounds and assists
I’m fading Donovan Mitchell here, as he’s not looked the same since returning to the lineup (for a second time) from a knee injury.
The All-Star guard is averaging just 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game since injuring his knee (four games), and he’s failed to clear this line in all four games.
Mitchell is shooting just 29.6 percent from the field over that stretch, and even though the Cavs gave him the night off on Tuesday, I’m not sold on him having a massive game against Phoenix in what should be a playoff atmosphere.
Take the UNDER on Mitchell until we see him return to his usual form.
