Best NBA prop bets today for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans (How to bet Donovan Mitchell in potential return)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
By Peter Dewey
Two playoff teams face off in New Orleans on Wednesday night, and there’s a chance that Donovan Mitchell makes his return for the Cleveland Cavaliers in this game.
Mitchell is listed as questionable, but this could be a spot to take advantage of his points prop if he does come back from a bone bruise in his knee.
Plus, it could be worth betting on former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, who is playing some of the best basketball of his 2023-24 season as of late.
There’s nothing better than a few NBA props to start a night of betting. Let’s break down my favorites for this game:
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans best NBA prop bets
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 points
- Zion Williamson OVER 35.5 points, rebounds and assists
Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 points
The logic on this prop is pretty simple for Mitchell (questionable) if he suits up tonight.
The Cavs guard is averaging 28.0 points per game on the season, and Cleveland could use him scoring more with Evan Mobley, Max Strus and Dean Wade already ruled out for this game.
Since Jan. 26, Mitchell has cleared this total in 10 of 14 games, averaging 28.9 points per game over that stretch. As long as he’s not on a strict minutes limit, this prop is simply too low for the All-Star guard.
Zion Williamson OVER 35.5 points, rebounds and assists
I am buying the recent play of New Orleans star Zion Williamson, who has cleared 35.5 points, rebounds and assists in back-to-back games.
The key? Williamson is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over his last 11 matchups, making it much easier for him to go OVER this number with a big scoring game.
Zion needed just 14 shots in each of his last two games to score 23 and 27 points, and now he gets a Cavs team that is down arguably its best defender in Mobley.
I think the former No. 1 overall pick goes off in this matchup.
