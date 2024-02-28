Best NBA prop bets today for Cavaliers vs. Bulls (Darius Garland remains undervalued)
Breaking down prop bets for Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls matchup on Wednesday.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a thrilling win on Tuesday night on a game-winning shot from Max Strus from beyond half court, and they’ll look to keep things rolling as slight favorites against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
My favorite bet in this game isn’t on a side, and I’m actually a fan of attacking the prop market on Wednesday instead of laying the points with the Cavs.
There are two Cavs that I have bet on frequently that I’m eyeing once again in the fourth meeting between these division rivals this season.
Here’s a look at the best Cavs-Bulls prop bets:
Cavaliers vs. Bulls best NBA prop bets
- Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 rebounds
- Darius Garland OVER 6.5 assists
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 22.5 points
Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 rebounds
Evan Mobley finished with nine rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, the eighth time in 11 games that he’s cleared this line.
Yet, oddsmakers keep setting Mobley at 8.5 rebounds, and I’m going to keep betting on it.
The Cavs big man is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season, and he’s also seen a solid amount of rebounding chances, averaging 14.7 per game over this 11-game stretch.
Chicago ranks 16th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and Mobley grabbed nine rebounds against the Bulls in his lone meeting against them this season. I think he does that again on Wednesday.
Darius Garland OVER 6.5 assists
How many times are oddsmakers going to set Darius Garland at 6.5 assists before they bump up his prop?
The Cavs point guard has recorded at least seven dimes in eight straight games, yet he’s +120 to do so on Wednesday night.
Chicago is one of the easier teams in the league to rack up assists against – ranking 23rd in the league in opponent assists per game.
Not only that, but Garland had seven dimes in his lone meeting against the Bulls this season. Over his last 10 games, Garland is averaging 7.4 assists per game and 12.1 potential assists. I love him to make it nine straight games hitting this prop.
DeMar DeRozan OVER 22.5 points
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has been on a heater as of late, scoring 24 or more points in eight of his last nine games, including 24 in the 108-105 loss to the Cavs earlier this month.
DeRozan is averaging 22.7 points per game this season, but oddsmakers may be taking into account his six-point clunker earlier this season against Cleveland as a reason to set his prop at this number.
Despite that, I’m going to trust DeMar’s recent form. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 25.1 points per game on 16.3 shots per game. If you go back to the game after his six-point showing against Cleveland, DeRozan is averaging 24.4 points on 16.6 shots per game in his last 16 contests.
I’ll ride with him – even against a tough Cavs defense – on Wednesday.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
