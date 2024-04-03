Best FanDuel Ohio Promo and App Review for April 2024: Get $200 in Bonus Bets Today
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins!
The Cavs are gearing up for a postseason run and FanDuel is giving you a chance to boost your bankroll ahead of the playoffs!
FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you $200 in bonus bets if you can correctly predict any NBA team towin, even if you bet on a huge favorite. And it only takes a $5 bet to be eligible to win!
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Bonus Requirement
$200
$10
$5
First bet must win
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Ohio
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on anything
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on anything, so feel free to comb through all of the matchups until you find a wager you’re really confident in.
But you must make sure you deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on that first bet, otherwise you can’t win those bonus bets!
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
If you win your first bet at FanDuel, you’ll receive a pool of $200 worth of bonus bets.
Look at those bonus bets as house credits, because that’s essentially what they are. You can bet on sports with these bonus funds – giving you a chance to win withdrawable cash without risking your own.
Of course, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering (win or lose) because it’s house credit, but that’s a small price to pay for having a chance to cash in with no risk.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
Any time you go to place a bet at FanDuel, you’ll see an option to apply your bonus credit to the wager (as long as your bonus bets remain).
Make sure you select the option to use your bonus, then type in how much you want to risk and place the bet.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so make sure you use them up within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Ohio?
Yes, mobile sports betting launched in Ohio in January of 2023.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Ohio, but with an exception: you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
Ohio is home to all of the best sportsbooks in the nation, which makes it hard to pick just one as the best in the state.
If you need somewhere to start, FanDuel and DraftKings are the most popular options. They both have industry-leading apps, the biggest and best promotions in the business and competitive odds.
But that doesn’t mean you should just pick one sportsbook! Each sportsbook in your state has something to offer, from differing odds to unique promotions you won’t find anywhere else.
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You should know how to sign up with FanDuel and take your shot at a $200 bonus by now.
But it’s not as if that’s the only welcome bonus available to sports bettors in Ohio. Click the links below to sign up with each sportsbook.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSNBA1000
