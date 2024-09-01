Best 3 remaining Cleveland Cavaliers potential trade targets revealed
Outside of early moves from the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, the 2024 NBA offseason has been relatively silent. The Cleveland Cavaliers emerged as an early contender for a busy offseason filled with wild changes. Instead, the Cavs have elected to hire a new coaching staff and retain the full core on long-term deals.
Still, Cleveland's roster is incomplete. Logistically, the Cavaliers only have 12 players on a standard contract, meaning they must bring at least two more players to town before opening night. With Isaac Okoro's restricted free agency turning into a slow-burning nightmare, the Cavs' path forward has become questionable at best.
Overall, Kenny Atkinson will likely make this offseason a success. After years of disappointing finishes to the regular season and confusing postseason failures, the Cavaliers needed change. Reports suggest that players had grown frustrated with former coach J.B. Bickerstaff's inconsistent offensive production. Atkinson will undoubtedly bring a more fluid and varied offense, but he will only succeed so far as the front office and roster allows.
The Cavaliers desperately need a trade
Of any Eastern Conference contender, the Cavaliers need tangible improvement the most. After two seasons with the fourth seed entering the playoffs, offseason power rankings now rank the Cavs as the sixth-best team in the east despite the arrival of Kenny Atkinson and company. As it stands, Cleveland simply lacks the supporting cast to maximize the core's potential, but the front office has not properly addressed these needs.
Throughout the offseason, the Cavaliers watched as top free agents and trade candidates joined new squads without ever having any connection to Cleveland as a possible landing spot. Rivals have aggressively chased growth, but the Cavs have seemed content to stay competitive without any clear direction. The 2023 offseason showed the Cavaliers chasing outside shooting and bench depth, but after another postseason of a horrendous bench performance, Cleveland's passive offseason contradicts last year's priorities.
To date, the Cavs have failed to establish a true supporting cast. For every success of the core, Cleveland has endured numerous failures and clear signs that something is amiss. In a new article by Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, he imagined the top three trade candidates for all 30 teams, including a beloved familiar face. His list shines a light on the Cavaliers' biggest needs in this next season.