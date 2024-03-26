The 7 Greatest Cavaliers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
The players in Cavaliers history with the highest Player Efficiency Rating in franchise history
1. LeBron James - 27.0
LeBron James at the top of this list is one of the easiest predictions to make, but the difference between James' PER and Mitchell's second-best PER magnifies the greatness that LeBron gave Cleveland over 11 seasons. With 4.2 points ahead of Mitchell, LeBron's consistent dominance year-by-year illuminates just how special the LeBron Era of Cleveland basketball was.
From his 2003 draft night to the 2016 Finals comeback, James defined the Cavaliers as a franchise. This is not to glorify James beyond what he deserves, but there is no denying that he will be the first name remembered when talking about the Cavs for decades. In just his fourth season in the NBA, James carried the Cavalier to their first-ever Finals appearance since the team's inception in 1970.
The 20-time All-Star and all-time leading scorer in both franchise and league history sits atop the list with a rating unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon. Without LeBron's time in Cleveland, the Cavaliers' place in the history of the NBA looks dramatically different.
From draft busts to era-defining talents, the Cavaliers have seen it all. With plenty of years of disappointment or bad luck, great players are always remembered and appreciated in The Land. These players stand among the rest as the most consistently effective and impactful players Cleveland basketball has ever witnessed.