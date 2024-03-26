The 7 Greatest Cavaliers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
3. Kyrie Irving - 21.3
Despite a tumultuous exit in 2017, Kyrie Irving's legacy with the Cleveland Cavaliers is unlike any other. When LeBron left for the Miami Heat in 2010, Cleveland was in a desperate search for a player to bring them back from the bottom of the league. Getting Kyrie Irving out of Duke one year later at the first overall pick seemed like a miracle for the team. Though he could not lift the team to the heights James had done, Irving gave the franchise hope.
Upon LeBron's return, the fit between Irving and LeBron was instantly one of the best duos in the Association. Kyrie's ability to score from anywhere on the court allowed LeBron not to exert himself totally on offense every play. Kyrie's clutch fadeaway shot at the end of the 2016 Finals encapsulates his time with Cleveland perfectly. He never backed down from the moment and will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players to play in The Land.
Having a homegrown talent such as Irving on a historic Finals team is a dream scenario for any small market franchise. Regardless of a dramatic divorce between Irving and the Cavs, Irving's six years in Cleveland were nothing short of spectacular. It would be more surprising to see him land anywhere lower on this list.