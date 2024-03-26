The 7 Greatest Cavaliers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
The players in Cavaliers history with the highest Player Efficiency Rating in franchise history
4. Jarrett Allen - 21.1
The first current Cavalier on this list, Jarrett Allen has helped define Cleveland basketball since joining the roster in 2021 as part of the multi-team James Harden trade that sent the again disgruntled star to the Brooklyn Nets. Once Allen joined the Cavs, the team's lackluster defense quickly shifted and evolved into one of the league's leading defenses ever since.
Though Allen had not made a name for himself in Brooklyn, he has become an elite member of the Cavaliers. With a career high in points per game (16.2) and nearly tying his career high in rebounds per game (10.7), Allen is in the middle of his best season of his career. In 66 games played, Allen has helped the Cavs overcome their heavy loss of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, carrying the frontcourt and setting a franchise record for consecutive double-double games.
Allen earned his first All-Star appearance alongside Darius Garland in 2022, becoming the first big man to earn the honors with Cleveland since Kevin Love in 2018. The Cavaliers have placed Allen next to elite passing guards throughout his tenure, making his interior scoring standout and elevate. Allen is always searching for high-percetage shots off of actions with Donovan Mitchell or Garland. He has earned his spot on this list with years of dedicated and efficient work.