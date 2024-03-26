The 7 Greatest Cavaliers in history, ranked by Player Efficiency Rating (PER)
6. Andre "The Professor" Miller - 20.2
Drafted in 1999, Andre Miller's time with the Cavaliers was cut short, only playing three seasons with the wine and gold before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. In a move to tank for the LeBron James draft the following summer, the Cavs gave up on a player who could have been an instant second option for the upcoming legendary forward. While the move paid off when the Cavaliers brought James to the team in 2003, they could never find a true second star in LeBron's first stint with the franchise.
In his final season with the Cavaliers, Miller averaged a league-high 10.9 assists alongside 16.5 points and 1.6 steals per game. Miller went on to have a 17-year career in the NBA with nine different teams. His greatest stretch was likely his first three with the Cavs, though, with his best assists per game and efficiency of his career.
Surprisingly, Miller never earned an All-Star appearance in nearly two decades, but his name and impact on early 2000's basketball has not been forgotten. He was one of the best almost All-Stars of his era, but he never could make the cut. While he was looked over in his time, the Cavalier prospect is a unique talent, providing elite two-way impact in the backcourt right as some of the greatest scoring guards ever came to prominence.