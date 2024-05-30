6 best available coaching candidates for Cleveland Cavaliers
Terry Stotts
There are credible reports of Darius Garland’s representatives wanting to meet with the Cavaliers to discuss a trade if Donovan Mitchell extends his contract. But such a request would not have to be honored if the Cavaliers are convinced they have found the man to augment the offense, particularly the backcourt actions.
In the stacked Western Conference, Stotts was coach of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012-2021. His dynamic guard duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum got as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2019, losing to the Golden State Warriors in four games Kevin Durant didn’t play.
Before Lillard and McCollum became an elite offensive duo, LaMarcus Aldridge, a sweet-shooting big man, was the primary focus of the offense.
His other head coaching stops include time in Atlanta from 2002-2004. He replaced Lon Kruger, who was fired after 27 games. The following year (2003-04), the Hawks had a 28-54 record, but the group had pieces that didn’t fit each other, and it is famously remembered for using the services of Rasheed Wallace for a game and trading him 10 days after they got him.
In two incomplete seasons in Milwaukee between 2005 and 2007, Stotts accumulated a 63-83 record.
Presently, Stotts has a 517-486 record in the regular season and a 23-44 mark in the Playoffs.
Johnnie Bryant
Bryant has been paying his dues on the bench since 2014-15, working with the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks in player development and the last four years as an associate head coach. He reportedly has a tight relationship with Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell.
He was a standout sniper at the University of Utah between 2005 and 2008, registering a career 44 percent shooting mark from long range on over six attempts. His mentorship on shooting could be a massive plus for Mobley and Allen.
Bryant has never served as a head coach, but his relationship with Mitchell and time with respected head coaches still gives the Cavaliers reasons to consider him in their search.
Overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers will likely spend multiple more weeks searching for a head coach before making their determination. The league is stll waiting for the NBA Finals to begin even before any draft night trades can happen. Cleveland has time to sort through their choices ahead of the official start to the offseaon.