5 worn out misconceptions Cleveland Cavaliers have proven wrong this season
Misconception No. 4 - "Max Strus will fall of outside of the Heat Culture"
Under the leadership of the league's best modern head coach Erik Spoelstra, the Miami Heat have built a gritty culture that has led to the rise of a myriad of undervalued role players and undrafted prospects. In last year's Finals run, the Miami Heat found significant contributions from two former G-League players, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. The former joined the Cavaliers this summer on a 4-year deal worth $64 million via sign-and-trade.
Many praised the Strus signing, viewing his volume shooting as a major addition to Cleveland's wing depth. When rating every team's offseason moves, The Athletic gave the Cavs a B+ for their efforts. The latter of the two former Heat players, Gabe Vincent, has not been as impactful since leaving the Miami system for the Los Angeles Lakers. Granted, injuries have derailed Vincent's season, but a fall off after leaving Miami is not unheard of.
Given Strus' set role as a 3-and-D wing on the Heat, the potential for a drop off when joining the Cavs was not out of the question. Instead, Strus has evolved his game from shooting and defending to an all-around option on both ends of the court. Strus is averaging career highs across the board and has become one of Cleveland's better passers in the pick-and-roll. He has also established himself as as a tough rebounder and defender.