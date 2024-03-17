5 worn out misconceptions Cleveland Cavaliers have proven wrong this season
Misconception No. 3 - "Cleveland's frontcourt duo cannot coexist"
The Cavs faced plenty of due criticism earned from their embarrassing performance in last year's playoffs. Both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen failed to show up and handle the physicality the Knicks brought, leading to a 47-rebound deficit over the course of the gentleman's sweep. With two versatile seven-foot big men in the starting lineup, Cleveland's apathetic rebounding was unacceptable, and critics began calling for the divorce of Allen and Mobley.
In truth, the critiques were warranted. The Cavaliers underperformed, and neither Mobley nor Allen looked good on the boards. This season, the pairing has looked much improved physically, though Mobley's injury has slowed down their development together. Through 553 minutes together, the two-man lineup of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen has a defensive rating of 106.7 and 2.4 net rating.
They still struggle rebounding shots at times, only grabbing 72 percent of available defensive rebounds when on the court together. Overall, though, both Mobley and Allen are averaging a double-double in points and rebounds, and Mobley is individually career-high 10.2 rebounds alongside 15.6 points per game.
While Mobley's uncharacteristic injury woes this season have halted any third-year jump he might have had, he has shown flashes of offensive growth and floor spacing. If he continues to develop a confident three-point shot, there will be no questions surrounding the frontcourt fit. They have already grown beyond numerous critiques when both are healthy, suggesting patience will yield tremendous results in the end.