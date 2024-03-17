5 worn out misconceptions Cleveland Cavaliers have proven wrong this season
As the playoffs rapidly approach this year, the Cleveland Cavaliers have overcome tumultuous odds in the face on constant doubt and dissent.
It has not been all sunshine and glory for the Cavaliers this season. They have battled injuries throughout the entire season but have willed themselves to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. While they still have a lot to prove in the playoffs, Cleveland looks much more prepared for the road ahead compared to where they stood last season.
Following a short-lived post season run against the New York Knicks, the Cavs entered the 2023-24 regular season with numerous expectations and doubts regarding their long-term chance for success in the league. Their young core of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were unproven and went quiet in the playoffs. Donovan Mitchell refused to commit to stay in Cleveland this offseason. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was viewed as an underwhelming offensive coach. These were only the tip of the iceberg.
Cavaliers are not done proving themselves
Some of these questions and concerns remain. The Cavs are not a dynasty team and need to take the next step before the opposition respects or fears them. Still, the Cavaliers have taken the challenge and proven themselves in a multitude of ways already this regular season amid the doubt. It will take time and postseason success to silence every detractor, but the Cavaliers are on their way toward establishing themselves as a determined force in the East.
Both individually and as a team, Cleveland has proven a handful of worn out and tiresome misconceptions wrong this season. In the playoffs and coming offseason, they will have another opportunity to set a new standard for success in the Cavaliers organization going forward.