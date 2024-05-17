5 teams who should trade for Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer
5. LA Clippers are wild card candidates
The aging LA Clippers may be looking at a Paul George trade if George opts into his player option and requests a trade or works out a sign-and-trade in unrestricted free agency. Though George's age and recent injury past may concern the Cavaliers, his defensive prowess and continued production on offense should still warrant a conversation between the franchises.
In his 13th season in the Association, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for LA, helping lead them to the Playoffs once more. The team's result was less than satisfactory, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Round 1 without Kawhi Leonard available. Still, George's value across the league commands respect, and the veteran forward could be the missing piece in Cleveland's core to go all-in on a fight to the title in the next few seasons.
A commitment to George in 2024 is a late opportunity to revert a missed opportunity to bring PG13 to Cleveland during his prime back in 2017 amid Kyrie Irving's trade request after the 2017 Finals loss to Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. While George is not the All-Star number-one option he used to be, Mitchell and Mobley would be elevated by his presence and impact on both ends of the court. His shot-blocking, physical defense and unending effort on offense perfectly match what the Cavs need.
For LA, Garland offers a dynamic and young point guard to facilitate their offense and usher in the next generation of Clippers basketball. With few draft assets at hand, the Clippers may not find another avenue to build a competitive roster for some time after Kawhi eventually retires. Garland adds an ideal point guard to the Clippers with insurance for the future. LA's interest in Garland likely hinges on the futures of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but the young guard would be a worthwhile target for an aging contender in need of a hopeful path forward for the future.
The end of Darius Garland's era in Cleveland will be a bittersweet moment regardless of his destination or the return the Cavaliers receive. His tenure has cemented his part in Cavaliers history. Without Garland's breakout season, the Cavs never acquired Donovan Mitchell the next summer. Evan Mobley's rookie season is not historically great and complemented by having a perfect guard next to him.
Still, the best option for Garland's future prospects likely does not include the Cavaliers once Mitchell agrees to a contract extension. Cleveland owes it to the originator of the newest generation of Cavs basketball to give him a bright future elsewhere while still protecting the team's interest and demanding a high package in return.