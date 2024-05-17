5 teams who should trade for Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer
4. Can the Nets bring Garland to New York instead?
If Mitchell stays in Cleveland, both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are eliminated from the bring-Mitchell-home sweepstakes. After the Knicks stopped showing heavy interest in Mitchell to avoid a poor fit between Jalen Brunson and Mitchell, they would be even less intrigued by adding an even smaller guard next to Brunson with Garland.
For Brooklyn, however, Garland finally gives Mikal Bridges somebody to rely on other than himself. If the Nets can also keep Nic Claxton, the Nets would have a solid young core and become a competitive challenger in the East. If the Cavs finally prioritize Evan Mobley's development as a center next year, then Brooklyn sharpshooter Cam Johnson and veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith would build the framework of a worthy return for the Cavaliers.
Garland would not make the Nets instant contenders, but there is no realistic path for Brooklyn to eclipse the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks or even Cleveland Cavaliers anytime soon. This option at least gives the Nets fanbase a reason to show up to games and cheer on an exciting squad. The current Nets construction is stubbornly holding onto and wasting proven talent instead of moving toward a positive future.
Sooner or later, a full rebuild will need to arrive in Brooklyn. Garland can either lead the next generation of Nets basketball or jumpstart a rebuild following another trade.