5 teams who should trade for Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer
3. The San Antonio Spurs need a sidekick for Wemby
The other most likely suitor for Trae Young, if he leaves the Atlanta Hawks, is the San Antonio Spurs after struggling all season to maximize Victor Wembanyama on offense without a reliable option at point guard. Young's known toxic behavior toward coaches and selfish on-court style could drive the Spurs away, though, and Garland could quickly become an ideal replacement.
In the wake of Garland's trade rumors breaking, the Spurs have taken an early lead as favorites to land the All-Star guard. San Antonio's young wings and a myriad of draft picks available would surely entice the Cavaliers to add another versatile wing who can develop alongside Mobley and Mitchell year by year. Rumors swirling around a potential pairing of Garland and Wemby surfaced earlier in the season and could soon come to fruition.
Garland's years with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley would transition seamlessly to a partnership with another young star big man such as Wembanyama. Throughout his career, Garland has thrived best when paired with an elite big who can dive to the rim off a pick-and-roll action and look out for a lob or draw defenders to give Garland space to create on the perimeter.
Adding Garland to San Antonio this summer allows the Spurs to shift their focus to surrounding their two stars with masterful defenders and league-leading floor spacers. For the Cavaliers, they move off of Garland's long-term guaranteed money and surround their own guard-big duo with shooters on the wing and a source of draft assets to flip later in more trades.