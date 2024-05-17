5 teams who should trade for Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer
1. To Orlando Magic could go from rivals to allies for Darius Garland and Cavaliers
Darius Garland's best season came during a team when the Cavaliers were viewed as nothing more than a young with exciting potential. Currently, the Orlando Magic are seen in a similar light, though they already have more firepower and playoff success than the Cavs had back then. While the Cavaliers eliminated the Magic in a seven-game series in Round 1, the two parties could mutually benefit from one another in a Garland swap.
Orlando will search for an answer at point guard after another season with a jumbled offensive scheme. With floor spacing still haunting the Magic offense, too, any talented shooting guard will be at the top of Orlando's target list this summer, and Garland will be no exception. The Magic have a wealth of cap space to work with this summer, making a trade a fairly simple process if Orlando can lure Cleveland with their young talent and draft compensation.
Considering the fact that both the Cavs and Magic will search for more shooting this summer, the Cavaliers may still look elsewhere for a trade partner in order to secure players who complement Mobley and Mitchell with reliable knockdown abilities from range. In the case that another team gets involved, though, Garland may find himself playing in a much sunnier state soon with a season pass to Disney World.