5 most important games to circle for Cleveland Cavaliers fans in 2024-25
Game No. 4 - December 8 Payback vs. Miami Heat
Record against in 2023-24: 1-3
The Heat handed the Cavs its two worst regular-season losses last season. On Nov. 22, the former whooped on the hosts, minus Mitchell, totaling 20 of 35 3-pointers and outrebounded them by seven. Jimmy Butler’s playmaking sliced up the Cavs, too. Mobley had a poor showing, not pressuring the basket enough, while the Heat were without Bam Adebayo.
On March 24, the Cavaliers were smoked again, the main culprits being Adebayo and Haywood Highsmith. They amassed 10 of 12 buckets in the first half, pulverizing interior and perimeter protections.
The Heat is still a dangerous spoiler if health allows it. Payback would be satisfying for all the Cavaliers fans who witnessed the lowest moments of last season.
Game No. 5 - January 18, 2025 Hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves
Record against in 2023-24: 1-1
The Minnesota Timberwolves are a worthy opponent as one of the 2023-24 final-four squads and the one that defeated the previous champions, the Denver Nuggets, in seven at the Mile High City.
At full strength, the Timberwolves have the bulk and speed to blow up a rival’s offense. It will be extra hard to score on them up close if Karl-Anthony Towns is lurking as a weak side blocker.
Both the Timberwolves and Cavaliers feature twin towers and an explosive, high-scoring guard. The Cavs struck first blood in the matchup last year, holding Anthony Edwards to seven of 27 field goals and suffocating the arc, permitting 26.7 percent of trays. The hosts were missing Mitchell and Mobley; the visitors were without Towns.
In Minnesota, the Cavaliers, without Mitchell and Mobley, and they lost control in the third quarter on March 22. They couldn’t bury any 3-pointers in the fourth and didn’t feed Allen, either. The Wolves were missing Towns.
Of note: Darius Garland did decently while tracked by Jaden McDaniel in two games, making 5/12 shots in almost 16 minutes. Cavaliers fans are eager to continue seeing DG play well against bigger and fast defenders.
Defensively, Cleveland’s front court is superior to Minnesota’s which had the Defensive Player of the Year (Rudy Gobert) and a trigger-happy shooting big (Karl-Anthony Towns) because the former can cover more spots.
However, due to both squads’ defensive potency, each matchup in 2024-25 should be in the mud and lower-scoring games.
The Cleveland Cavaliers open their regular season with a familiar face on the sideline and will continue to battle against the league's premier competition in a prove-it year for a team committed to a young core led by Mitchell.