5 most important games to circle for Cleveland Cavaliers fans in 2024-25
Game No. 2 - December 27 @ Denver Nuggets
Record against in 2023-24: 1-1
On last year’s trip, the Cavaliers had its starting five available, yet got disemboweled by 29 digits. Aside from the Nuggets, the Cavaliers had the mile-high altitude working against them. Garland and Mitchell struggled the most, combining for five of 20 attempts.
The Cavs were down 56-65 at halftime. Their strongest players to that point were Mobley, who converted all six tries against a strong defense, and Allen, who made five of 10 shots.
It’s imperative for the backcourt to play well in Denver. It should be easier now that the Nuggets have lost a top-tier point-of-attack defender in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic. Christian Braun is a nice disruptor but doesn’t navigate screens like KCP.
Game No. 3 - January 3, 2025 @ Dallas Mavericks
Record against in 2023-24: 2-0
A successful visit to Dallas is another vital stepping stone in the Cavs’ season development. The Mavericks won the West, featuring two dynamic guards in Luka Dončić and former Cav Kyrie Irving.
Last season, the Cavs escaped Dallas with a three-point win, courtesy of the defense holding the hosts to nine-of-24 attempts and late-game heroics from Caris LeVert, scoring seven points in the last two minutes, including the tray that put his squad ahead. Irving was absent that match with a heel injury.
Then the Cavs beat the Mavs after the latter brought in P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford via trade on Feb. 27, in a close victory, 121-119. The defense was horrendous in the last frame, but the Cavaliers got away because its offense was superior, logging 70 percent of tries, mainly behind Max Strus and Mitchell’s incendiary shooting.
Nonetheless, the Mavericks improved as the season progressed and proved they were a high-character team. The change this year is sharpshooter Klay Thompson is in the lineup instead of defensive ace Derrick Jones Jr. The Cavaliers must stop Irving and Doničić’s dribble penetration without giving up the corners to Thompson. A lineup with Luka, Irving and Thompson will test the Cavs' resolve defensively on the perimeter.