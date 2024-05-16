5 Cleveland Cavaliers who definitely won't be back next season
2. Isaac Okoro's playoff slump might spell trouble this summer
Another postseason drought plagued Isaac Okoro on the offensive side of the ball, as the young wing posted only 5.5 points on 34.8 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from deep. During the regular season, Okoro's growth as a 3-and-D threat and offensive talent paved the way for a generous contract offer as he approached restricted free agency. Now, the first option for Cleveland will likely be exploring Okoro's value in a sign-and-trade. Despite his offensive limitations, plenty of rebuilding franchises would be elated to bring in an elite wing defender and invest time into developing his scoring without the pressure to win now.
The Cavaliers needed Okoro to step up in the playoffs, especially as their stars fell to injury in the Boston series. Unfortunately, he could not answer the call. Okoro's exit from Cleveland may become one of the biggest "What If" questions in recent franchise history, as his potential to complete the team's needs as a hardened glue guy with hustle and energy will never be fully realized if the Cavs hope to compete for a title.
The concerns for Okoro's future in Cleveland spawned when the two parties could not come to terms on a contract extension this summer, guaranteeing that the Auburn prospect would enter restricted free agency instead. While the Cavs have stayed quiet the past two trade deadlines, they have historically been unafraid in making major changes when they are chasing the Larry O'Brien trophy.