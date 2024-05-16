5 Cleveland Cavaliers who definitely won't be back next season
4. The Cavaliers are going to have to replace J.B. Bickerstaff
J.B. Bickerstaff has spent the last five and a half seasons as the head coach of the Cavs, but his time may be coming to an end. Sham's article spent ample time detailing a lack of faith from the team in Bickerstaff, starting with Donovan Mitchell. If the roster does not believe in their coach's ability to construct a consistent or reliable offensive scheme, the front office cannot keep him around.
In his time as coach, Bickerstaff has had a mixed bag of success. In the regular season, the Cavs have dominated during the mid-season slump other teams suffer. When the All-Star Break ends and teams are competing for playoff positioning, the Cavaliers habitually stumble to the finish line. In the postseason, Bickerstaff has only led the Cavs to one road victory, Game 2 against Boston. With regular season accolades hardly translating to the playoffs, Bickerstaff has likely coached his last game with the Cavaliers.
ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cleveland's leadership is still "fond" of Bickerstaff but will take considerable time to evaluate the coaching staff after their season-ending loss. While there is no official sentiment from the Cavaliers' office on Bickerstaff yet, the team would be foolish to keep a coach who has lost the trust of his locker room and a star player with the ability to force a trade if he grows unhappy.