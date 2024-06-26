5 Cleveland Cavaliers who are as good as gone this summer
No. 3: Pete Nance
It was a nice story for the son of Larry Nance and the brother of Larry Nance Jr. to catch on with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Nance went from training camp invitation to designated G League player to signing a two-way contract with the Cavs in February of this past season.
The theory of Nance is as a stretch-big, something in the vein of a "Kevin Love lite" who can come in and shoot and rebound and play hard enough on defense to survive. He's a terrible athlete, however, and his 3-point shot isn't consistently lethal enough to justify a larger role. He's likely going to be deciding between the G League and Europe next year.
If Nance could be a true marksman from outside, hitting well over 40 percent of his 3-pointers, perhaps he would have a role on the team. Georges Niang is a strong candidate to be traded, and he is essentially filling the role Nance would ideally fill as a bench stretch-4. Working in Nance's favor is his size at 6'11" and his rebounding ability. There is a tiny pathway to Nance becoming a reliable contributor, but the problem is that the Cavaliers need players ready to contribute right now.
The Cavs could keep him on his two-way deal, but more likely they free that spot up to add a flier with a higher upside. Emoni Bates and Isaiah Mobley both seem like solid bets to stay on two-way deals, so if Cleveland wants to sign a third player they wiull need to let Nance go.