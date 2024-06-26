5 Cleveland Cavaliers who are as good as gone this summer
No. 4: Damian Jones
One way to build a roster with floor-spacing around non-shooters is to add shooting at every position. The difficulty is finding players who still provide defense, rebounding and playmaking while also being positive shooters for their positions. The hope was that Damian Jones could be such a player.
A solid interior defender at past stops, Jones was a player who was not afraid to take the occasional 3-pointer earlier in his career. Solid free-throw shooting suggested he had the touch to expand his range, and he was available at the minimum as a low-risk flier that he could be a "3-and-D" center.
That didn't work out! Jones couldn't beat out journeyman center Tristan Thompson for a rotation role and essentially only played when the Cavaliers were short-handed. He hit only three of the 14 3-pointers he took all season, and while he was much more efficient inside the arc he didn't bring enough as a playmaker or shot creator to provide value on offense.
Jones was fine defensively, primarily playing a more conservative drop coverage and deterring shots in the paint, but he is not a premier shot-blocker or switch defender so his impact wasn't enough to justify the offensive shortcomings. The Cavs took a shot on him becoming something more. He didn't get there, so he'll likely be looking for another minimum contract in a new home this summer.