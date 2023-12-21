5 Cavaliers who won't last the entire season in Cleveland
No. 3: Damian Jones
The Cleveland Cavaliers knew that there would be injuries this season. They also knew that when healthy they may not even need a center beyond Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Their attempt to balance resources well was to trade for Damian Jones to be the third center, with Tristan Thompson as an emergency body and otherwise more of a locker room veteran.
The first problem for the Cavaliers is that they have faced more than their fair share of injuries, including a long absence for Allen and now a much longer one for Mobley. The other problem is that Damian Jones has been virtually unplayable, forcing Tristan Thompson into a rotation role.
Thompson has been solid, but he was never supposed to be playing every game, let alone closing them at times. He was in an ESPN studio this time last year. The Cavs needed more from Jones and he wasn't able to provide it, and if he isn't getting minutes now then he isn't helpful to keep around.
The Cavaliers would love to toss him into another trade to clear his salary off of the books, but if necessary they could consider waiving him outright to sign another player. Their proximity to the luxury tax is likely the only thing keeping him around. If he can take advantage of some spot minutes to play better he could convince the team to keep him around, or at the least audition for his next team, but his play thus far hasn't been worth the Cavs' investment in him, however minimal it was.