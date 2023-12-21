5 Cavaliers who won't last the entire season in Cleveland
No. 4: Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro was drafted with the hope that he could be the team's long-term starting small forward, combining elite on-ball defensive ability with slashing and passing on offense. If the shot came around, he could have been one of the Cavaliers' tentpole players.
The defense was as-advertised, but Okoro never developed as a ball-handler and playmaker, and the shot remains stuck at below-average. "Ice" got plenty of opportunity to take the necessary steps forward on offense, including 181 starts in four seasons, but he remains too limited on that end of the court, despite his 39.5 percent 3-point shooting on a very small diet of easy attempts this year.
The Cavaliers have already replaced Okoro in the starting lineup, signing Max Strus this summer to start at small forward. The two sides were unable to come to terms on an extension before the October deadline, which means Okoro is hurtling toward restricted free agency with his future in Cleveland very unclear.
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers gave up on their young defensive specialist in lieu of more balanced options, trading Matisse Thybulle at the Trade Deadline before he hit unrestricted free agency. The Boston Celtics elected not to do the same with Grant Williams, and instead lost him largely for nothing.
It's certainly not a done deal that the Cavaliers trade Okoro, especially since they don't have a clear-cut replacement for his defensive role, but given that he is unlikely to factor into the Cavaliers' plans after this year, it's almost a certainty that he will be shopped in trade conversations.