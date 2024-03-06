5 Cavaliers at risk of being traded this summer
There are several Cavs players that could be dealt away in the offseason.
By Will Eudy
Jarrett Allen
This is another one that is likely to make Cavs fans raise an eyebrow. Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's leading rebounder and fourth-leading scorer, putting up 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per night. He has been enjoying a fantastic season in The Land, at one point recording a franchise record 17 double-doubles in a row. The impact of his interior presence has been hard to overstate.
But in the end, if the Cavaliers are trying to retool after a hypothetical Donovan Mitchell trade, it would make sense to trim what is considered the team's core. If the front office winds up needing to make a decision between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, they would likely opt to keep Mobley given his higher ceiling.
Max Strus
Coming over from the Miami Heat in free agency last summer, Max Strus has fit in seamlessly with the Cavs. He has started in all 60 of the team's games while putting up career bests in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game. Of course, a lot of Max's uptick in production has simply been due to increased opportunity compared to his time in Miami. But there is no doubt he has made the most of said opportunity.
With that said, Strus is likely not the caliber of starting small forward the Cavaliers would like to have on a championship-worthy roster. Given his age, Cleveland could opt to go younger and trade Max to find a younger wing in the draft.