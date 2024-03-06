5 Cavaliers at risk of being traded this summer
There are several Cavs players that could be dealt away in the offseason.
By Will Eudy
Caris LeVert
A native of Columbus, Ohio, Caris LeVert is in his third season with the Cavaliers. Traded to Cleveland at the 2022 deadline, LeVert has been an extremely solid scoring option off the bench during his time in The Land. His 14.1 points and 4.7 assists per game have made him a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.
Caris has gained a reputation as one of the best bench players in the association with his scoring prowess and timely defense. He has been big for the Cavs, but if Mitchell ends up leaving, LeVert could be one of the options that would make the most sense for Cleveland to attempt to trade. He has solid value and the front office could likely pull off a worthwhile deal with another contending team looking to make an upgrade.
Isaac Okoro
Looking at other players on the Cavs' bench, Isaac Okoro is another likely trade option in the offseason. Some may be surprised to see him on this list given his solid production this season. Okoro is currently putting up averages of 9.4 points and 2.0 assists on career-bests of 50% shooting from the field and 40% from three, while playing excellent defense as well.
The idea here is that Cleveland would sell high on Isaac. They may believe they can get a team to overpay based on Okoro's young age and upside. If they can, it may not be a bad idea to keep their options open.